Feb 18 Esprinet SpA :

* Signs binding agreement to buy distribution business unit of EDSLan SpA

* Equity value of acquisition is 6.44 million euros ($7.16 million)

* At the closing of the acquisition Esprinet will take over all financial debts related to the business unit with the exception of a mortgage loan

* At the closing of the acquisition a bond subscribed by current EDSLan shareholders will be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)