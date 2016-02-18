Feb 18 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Announced a collaboration with Hitachi data systems, wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd 

* Collaboration is to deliver a highly scalable, high-performance vendor neutral archive (VNA) solution

* Philips plans to launch the solution in the second half of 2016