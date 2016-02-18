BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Announced a collaboration with Hitachi data systems, wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd
* Collaboration is to deliver a highly scalable, high-performance vendor neutral archive (VNA) solution
* Philips plans to launch the solution in the second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.