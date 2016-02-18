BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 18 Netbooster SA :
* Netbooster and PM Digital partner to form one of the biggest independent performance networks in the world
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Snap Inc - will hold quarterly conference call to discuss Q1 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: