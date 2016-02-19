Feb 19 Hemfosa :

* Q4 profit from property management 405 million Swedish crowns versus 179 million crowns year ago

* Q4 rental income 624 million crowns versus 422 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 4.20 crowns per ordinary share with a quarterly payment of 1.05 crown

* Proposes dividend of 10.00 crowns per preference share with a quarterly payment of 2.50 crowns per preference share Source text: bit.ly/1Q4H79Y

