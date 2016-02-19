BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Hemfosa :
* Q4 profit from property management 405 million Swedish crowns versus 179 million crowns year ago
* Q4 rental income 624 million crowns versus 422 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 4.20 crowns per ordinary share with a quarterly payment of 1.05 crown
* Proposes dividend of 10.00 crowns per preference share with a quarterly payment of 2.50 crowns per preference share Source text: bit.ly/1Q4H79Y
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management