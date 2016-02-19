Feb 19 Aegon NV :

* Reports Q4 net income of 478 million euros

* Q4 sales 2.91 billion euros versus 2.12 billion euros ($2.36 billion) year ago

* Q4 return on equity was 8.3 percent versus 9.2 percent year ago

* Q4 gross deposits 22.35 billion euros versus 13.68 billion euros year ago

* Q4 underlying earnings before tax 486 million euros versus 530 million euros in Reuters poll

* Solvency II ratio per year-end 2015 at around 160 pct and final 2015 dividend increase to 0.13 euro reaffirmed

* Q4 new life insurance sales decline 16 pct to 440 million euros driven by all markets

* Says well on track to achieve USD 40 million cost savings for 2016