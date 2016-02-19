BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Victoria Park AB :
* To acquire property from Mathias Brus Fastigheter AB
* Purchase price for company that owns property is 51 million Swedish crowns ($6.04 million)
* Completion will take place in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4450 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management