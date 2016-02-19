BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Dexia SA
* Reports FY net income group share 2015 at 163 million euros ($181.13 million)
* FY non-recurring income is -24 million euros
* Common equity Tier 1 ratio 15.9%
* FY gross operating income reaches 364 million euros
* FY net recurring income -328 million euros
* FY net banking income 834 million euros
* Says gets new claims in relation to certain divestments made by Dexia from Sberbank, acquirer of Dexia's former Turkish unit
* Got several additional indemnification applications following series of tax controls on period where Dexia owned Denizbank Source text: bit.ly/212aNfa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management