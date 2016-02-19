Feb 19 Weifa ASA :

* Q4 total revenue and income 97.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 90.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 22.1 million crowns versus loss 4.9 million crowns year ago

* Expects improved EBITDA margin in 2016 compared with 2015

* Expects full-year 2016 organic revenue growth compared with 2015