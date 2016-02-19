UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
Feb 19 AstraZeneca Plc
* Brilique (Ticagrelor) approved in EU for extended treatment of patients with history of heart attack
* Approval was based on results from PEGASUS TIMI-54 study, a large-scale outcomes trial involving more than 21,000 patients,
* Approval is applicable to all 28 European union member countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein
* Approval of new 60mg dose expands current indication to include long-term treatment beyond first year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology