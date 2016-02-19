Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 Strongpoint ASA :
* Q4 EBITDA 20.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 26.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 309.6 million crowns versus 252.2 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes 29 pct increase in dividend to 0.45 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order