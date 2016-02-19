UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
Feb 19 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Q4 loss before tax was SEK -7,366,000 (-17,346,000)
* Q4 operating cash flow SEK -16,783,000 (-1,307,000) For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology