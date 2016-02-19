Feb 19 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Woodford Investment Management to acquire 120 million new shares in ThinFilm in a private placement at a subscription price of 3.00 crowns per share totalling 360 million Norwegian crowns ($42 million)

* Upon completion of transaction, Woodford will hold 17.8 pct of shares in company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5874 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)