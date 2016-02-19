Feb 19 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :

* Extends existing A-Tier 1 bond issue by 30 million Danish crowns ($4.46 million) to total of 262 million crowns

* Interest rate is cibor 3m + 9.75 percent

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA is bookrunner for bond issue Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7254 Danish crowns)