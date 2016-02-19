BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :
* Extends existing A-Tier 1 bond issue by 30 million Danish crowns ($4.46 million) to total of 262 million crowns
* Interest rate is cibor 3m + 9.75 percent
* ABG Sundal Collier ASA is bookrunner for bond issue
($1 = 6.7254 Danish crowns)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management