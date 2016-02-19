UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
Feb 19 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Acquired intellectual property and approved abbreviated new drug application in u.s. In respect of finished dose form of hydroxyprogesterone caproate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology