BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese :
* Group forecasts 2016 increase in sales, excluding external growth, in all its operations, which should lead to a new improvement in the results
* Will ask board to approve payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share
* FY net sales 179.1 million euros versus 166.4 million euros ($184.80 million)year ago
* FY net income group share 9.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 27.0 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.