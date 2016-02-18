Feb 18 Technicolor SA :

* Reports Q4 2015 revenues of 1,154 million euros ($1.28 billion), up 15 pct YoY

* FY 2015 group free cash flow is 256 million euros, up 22 pct YoY

* To propose increased dividend of 0.06 euros per share, up 20 pct versus last year

* FY net profit is 78 million euros vs 128 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros vs 550 million euros a year ago

* Raises its Drive 2020 objectives with adjusted EBITDA for 2020 above 750 million euros

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of 600-630 million euros

* 2016 corporate and other adjusted EBITDA for an amount at around 80 million euros negative

* Expects to generate a free cash flow of at least 300 million euros in 2018

* Sees leverage ratio inferior to 1.4x at end Dec. 2016 compared to a ratio of 1.74x at end Dec. 2015

* Has the ambition to reach an adjusted EBITDA above 750 million euros and a free cash flow in excess of 350 million euros by 2020

* Aims to reach a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 0.8x in 2018

* Aims to subsequently increase return to shareholders through a mix of share buyback and dividend