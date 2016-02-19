Feb 19 Schibsted :
* Q4 EBITDA NOK 442 million (Reuters poll NOK 459 million)
vs NOK 453 million a year ago
* Q4 revenues NOK 3.95 billion (Reuters poll NOK 3.94
billion) vs NOK 3.87 billion
* Proposes 2015 dividend of nok 1.75 per share (Reuters
poll NOK 1.76 per share)
* Schibsted asa says total 2016 investments in online
classifieds (consolidated+jvs) around same level as in 2015
* On mid- to long-term horizon the target for annual revenue
growth remains at 1520 percent
* Will seek further bolton acquisitions and organic growth
within online classifieds
* 2016 investments in new online product and
technologydevelopment seen at around NOK 250-300 million
included in EBITDA, compared to NOK 150 million in 2015
* Schibsted said earlier this month it took impairments
related to its Norwegian newspaper business
* "The development in our media houses in Norway and Sweden
is affected by big changes in consumer and advertising markets"
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)