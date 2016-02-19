Feb 19 Bouvet ASA :

* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) in period was 26.1 million Norwegian crowns compared to 19.3 million crowns year ago

* The board proposes dividend of 6.50 crowns per share for 2015

* Operating revenues of 333.0 million in Q4 of 2015, compared with 313.2 million crowns year ago