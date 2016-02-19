UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Bjorn borg ab q4 operating profit amounted to sek 14.6 million (3.6).
* Bjorn borg ab says board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting a distribution of sek 2.00 (1.50) per share, totaling sek 50.3 million (37.7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.