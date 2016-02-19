UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* established markets returned to growth for first time in five years, with good performances in italy and greece
* on a reported basis, ebit increased by 15.8% to eur 418.2 million; net profit was eur 280.3 million
* proposes a eur 0.40 dividend per share, a 11.1% uplift on 2014 dividend
* underlying trends in volume growth continued to be strong in q4 leading to a 2.6% increase in reported volume for year
* net sales revenue declined by 2.5% after a -5.1% adverse foreign exchange impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.