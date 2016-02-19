Feb 19 Coca Cola Hbc Ag

* established markets returned to growth for first time in five years, with good performances in italy and greece

* on a reported basis, ebit increased by 15.8% to eur 418.2 million; net profit was eur 280.3 million

* proposes a eur 0.40 dividend per share, a 11.1% uplift on 2014 dividend

* underlying trends in volume growth continued to be strong in q4 leading to a 2.6% increase in reported volume for year

* net sales revenue declined by 2.5% after a -5.1% adverse foreign exchange impact