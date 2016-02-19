Feb 19 Golden Ocean Group :

* Says private placement, has been successfully completed at NOK 5.00 per new share vs last day's closing at NOK 5.90 

* Golden ocean group ltd says raising gross proceeds of NOK 1,718,420,000 (approximately usd 200 million) through issuance of 343,684,000 new shares

* The successful completion of the Private Placement also means that the Company fulfils the equity condition in its amended financing terms, as described in the stock exchange notice on February 18, 2016.

* Following issuance of the New Shares the Company will have 516,359,637 issued common shares each having a par value of USD 0.01.

* The Company will carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 34,368,400 new shares in the Company for gross proceeds of up to NOK 171,842,000 million (approximately USD 20 million) (equal to up to 10% of the size of the Private Placement).

* Danske Bank, DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, Arctic Securities AS, Clarksons Platou Securities AS and Nordea Markets, part of Nordea Bank Norge ASA have acted as Managers of the Private Placement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)