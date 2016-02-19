BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter publ AB :
* FY rental income 22.8 million Swedish crowns versus 16 million crowns year ago
* FY profit from property management 2.9 million crowns versus 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 20.00 crowns per preference share Source text: bit.ly/1RT4S6i
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management