BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Centurion Finance SA :
* Q4 net loss 542,996 zlotys ($137,500) versus profit of 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 negative revenue of 138,295 zlotys versus positive revenue of 891,806 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9477 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management