Feb 19 Centurion Finance SA :

* Q4 net loss 542,996 zlotys ($137,500) versus profit of 1.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 negative revenue of 138,295 zlotys versus positive revenue of 891,806 zlotys year ago