BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Competition Commission:
* Seeks Tribunal order against construction CLP applicants, Concor - unit of Murray & Roberts Ltd - and WBHO
* Commission found deal between Land and Agricultural Bank of SA and Capital Harvest unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in the relevant markets
* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that deal between Land Bank and Capital Harvest be approved without conditions
* Commission also found there would be no public interest concerns due to the transaction Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management