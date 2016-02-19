Feb 19 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Increased group revenues by 17.8 million euros (i.e. 11.8 pct) to 168.1 million euros (previous year eur 150.3 m.) in first half-year

* H1 EBIT in an amount of -11.3 million euros. (previous first half-year 2.5 million euros)

* H1 operating result (EBITDA) of group amounted to 25.5 million euros. (previous first half-year 30.7 million euros).

* Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded semi-annual result of -5.2 million euros. (previous first half-year 1.7 million euros)