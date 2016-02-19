UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 BlueLife Ltd :
* Says unit Haute Rive Ocean Front Living Ltd decided to terminate its contract with Super Construction Co Ltd
* Super Construction Co Ltd is the building contractor for the second phase of the Azuri Development
* Says termination will be effective on March 05, 2016
* Says this decision has been jointly taken by the boards Haute Rive Ocean Front Living and BlueLife as a result of SCC's repeated and material breaches of its contract of construction Source text: bit.ly/24e1Vly Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.