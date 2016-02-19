Feb 19 Scanfil Oyj

* Scanfil Limited will start statutory negotiations to restructure operations in Cambridge, England

* If negotiation ends up in discontinuing operations at factory, no significant impact on earnings is expected for year 2016.

* Restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in Scanfil Limited.

* Says option of discontinuing production at factory will also be discussed in negotiations

