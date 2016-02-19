Feb 19 Affecto Plc

* Q4 net sales 31.3 million euros versus 32.8 million euros year ago

* Net sales are estimated to stay on same level or grow slightly and operating profit is estimated to grow in 2016

* Q4 operating profit 3.2 million euros versus loss 3.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes that from financial year 2015 a dividend of 0.16 euro per share will be paid