Feb 19 United Bankers Oyj :

* Buys additional 10 percent in subsidiary UB Nordic Forest Management Oy from VB-Summerhouse Oy

* Following the purchase United Bankers will have 88 percent in the company

* Expects in will have no significant impact on 2016 revenue nor on operating profit Source text for Eikon:

