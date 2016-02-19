BRIEF-Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement
Feb 19 Larq SA :
* its unit, NEXTBIKE POLSKA sp. z o.o., signs agreement with Alior Bank SA for a loan for financing of current operations in amount of 5.3 million zlotys ($1.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9452 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 17 An Indian tribunal has dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry that alleged mismanagement and discrimination against minority shareholders at the Tata group holding company, Tata Sons said on Monday, adding it welcomed the order.