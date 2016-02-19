UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Silvano Fashion Group AS :
* Q4 profit for period 2.5 million euros versus 666,000 euros ($740,525.40) year ago
* Q4 revenue 13.4 million euros versus 13.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.