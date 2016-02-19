Feb 19 Finansinspektionen:

* Riksförbundet Bostadsrätterna Sverige Ekonomisk förening buys 14.8 mln shares in SBC Sveriges BostadsrättsCentrum AB and raises stake to 36.05 pct in the company

* Riksförbundet Bostadsrätterna Sverige Ekonomisk förening owned no shares in SBC Sveriges BostadsrättsCentrum AB before the transaction

