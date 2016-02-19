PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 19 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Approves dissolution and liquidation of company Source text: bit.ly/1Vs4AlL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.