UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Pg Nikas SA :
* Capital increase of the company to be of 30.0 million euros ($33.32 million)
* Final agreement of all company's creditors pending
* Chipita Group and Impala Invest Bv agree with major creditor banks of the company to capital increase of company
* Chipita group and Impala Invest Bv agree with creditor banks restructuring of company's and its units debts
* After restructuring company's debt to amount 29.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2132UpK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.