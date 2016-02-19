Feb 19 Sycom Property Fund :

* Headline Earnings per unit for six months ended 31 Decemberwill increase by 46 pct to 137.74 cents (30 September 2014: 94.32 cents)

* Increases can be attributed to non-cash gains on revaluations of investment properties and Sycom's investment in Stenham European Shopping Centre Fund