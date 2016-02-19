Feb 19 Sweett Group Plc :

* Announces that it has been sentenced today, with a confiscation of 851,152 pounds and a fine of 1.4 million pounds by Southwark Crown Court

* Company has also been instructed to pay £95,000 to cover prosecution's legal costs.

* Confiscation is to be paid within three months; 50 pct of fine is to be paid by February 2017, with remaining sum paid by February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)