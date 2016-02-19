BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Sweett Group Plc :
* Announces that it has been sentenced today, with a confiscation of 851,152 pounds and a fine of 1.4 million pounds by Southwark Crown Court
* Company has also been instructed to pay £95,000 to cover prosecution's legal costs.
* Confiscation is to be paid within three months; 50 pct of fine is to be paid by February 2017, with remaining sum paid by February 2018
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management