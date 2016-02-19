BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Portigon AG :
* Net loss for year 2015 to come in lower than anticipated
* Now expects 2015 consolidated financial statements to show a double-digit million loss as corresponding provisions can be written back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management