BRIEF-Bristol-Myers,Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology
Feb 19 UCB SA :
FDA approves UCB's new epilepsy treatment, BRIVIACT, for patients with partial-onset seizures
Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors