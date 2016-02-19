Feb 19 Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* Confirmation of approach to Home Retail Group Plc

* Announces that it has today put forward a proposal to board of Home Retail Group Plc seeking their recommendation for a possible all cash offer for HRG

* Possible all cash offer for HRG would result in HRG shareholders receiving a total value of 175 pence per HRG share

* Confirms it is supportive of ongoing disposal of Hampden Group Limited by HRG as announced on 18 January 2016

* 175 pence per hrg share comprising 147.2 pence in cash and payments payable before completion of Steinhoff all cash possible offer