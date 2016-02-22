Feb 22 Parmalat SpA :

* Completes acquisition of Fonterra's yogurt and dairy dessert business

* Acquisition from Fonterra Brands (Australia) Pty Ltd is of its yogurt and dairy dessert business in Australia

* Signs agreements with Nestle whereby Parmalat buys, within the Australian territory, the Ski brand and is granted the licence for certain confectionary brands

* Consideration paid to Nestle is approximately 16 million euros ($17.78 million) Source text: bit.ly/1TuOngG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)