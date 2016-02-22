Feb 22 Enquest Plc

* Acquisition of additional interest in Kraken

* Enquest says has also waived its right to reclaim approximately $7 million of cash calls paid on behalf of first oil in january and february 2016

* Enquest says acquisition of an additional 10.5% interest in Kraken development from First Oil

* EnQuest expects that the additional reserves it is acquiring through this transaction will incrementally increase the amount available to it under its bank facility to $1.2billion (from $1,137 million as reported in August 2015)

* Prior to the transaction, EnQuest had a total interest in Kraken of 60% and Cairn had 25%

* Prior to the transaction, EnQuest had a total interest in Kraken of 60% and Cairn had 25%

* Following completion, EnQuest will have a 70.5% interest and Cairn a 29.5% interest