Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 22 Aqeri Holding AB :
* H2 operating loss 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($603,628.87) versus profit 6.2 million crowns year ago
* H2 revenue 19.4 million crowns versus 36.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4489 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order