UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank says downgrades, weakening rand pose risk
* Bank says will not intervene directly to support rand (Adds governor's quote, deputy governor quote, details)
Feb 22 Digital Magics SpA :
* Launches Morpheos, a startup developing a domestic robot Source text: bit.ly/1Uhn8XE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank says will not intervene directly to support rand (Adds governor's quote, deputy governor quote, details)
* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement