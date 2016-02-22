Feb 22 Lifco Publ Ab

* Says a dividend per share of SEK 3.00 (2.60) is proposed, corresponding to a total of SEK 272.5 mln (236.2)

* Q4 net sales increased by 11.6% to SEK 2,121 mln (1,901)

* Q4 ebita increased by 18.0% to SEK 323 mln (273)

* Says all three business areas exhibited two-figure EBITA growth

* Says exchange rate changes also contributed to the improvement in EBITA for the period, adding 2.8%.