BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
Feb 22 Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to rematerialize company's shares and delist company from Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) NewConnect market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon: