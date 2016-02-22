BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Jutlander Bank A/S
* 2015 net interest income 506.6 million Danish crowns ($74.74 million) versus 488.2 million crowns year ago
* 2015 loan losses 146.4 million crowns versus 261.4 million crowns year ago
* 2015 net income 194.7 million crowns versus 22.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 core earnings of about 230 million - 260 million crowns
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 5 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7782 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.