BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 NLFI:
* Selected five investment banks as joint bookrunners and co-lead manager for the planned IPO of ASR Nederland IPO-ASRN.AS
* Joint bookrunners for planned IPO of ASR Nederland: Barclays Bank Plc., Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., HSBC Bank Plc., ING Bank
* Co-Lead manager: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & co. KG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.