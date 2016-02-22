BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of net 0.02 lira ($0.0068) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9430 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.