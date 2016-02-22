BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Simcorp A/S :
* Will initiate share buyback program of 30 million euros
* 2015 revenue 277.9 million euros versus 241.1 million euros year ago
* For 2016 expects revenue to grow between 3 pct and 8 pct measured in local currencies
* Intends to recommend to shareholders at annual general meeting that dividend of 5.25 crowns per share is declared
* 2015 EBIT 71.0 million euros versus 57.3 million euros year ago
* Long-term target remains to generate double-digit revenue growth rates and to expand margins year over year
* Sees 2016 EBIT margin to be between 21 pct and 24 pct measured in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.