Feb 22 Simcorp A/S :

* Will initiate share buyback program of 30 million euros

* 2015 revenue 277.9 million euros versus 241.1 million euros year ago

* For 2016 expects revenue to grow between 3 pct and 8 pct measured in local currencies

* Intends to recommend to shareholders at annual general meeting that dividend of 5.25 crowns per share is declared

* 2015 EBIT 71.0 million euros versus 57.3 million euros year ago

* Long-term target remains to generate double-digit revenue growth rates and to expand margins year over year

* Sees 2016 EBIT margin to be between 21 pct and 24 pct measured in local currencies