Feb 22 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Sanofi's NDA for the fixed-ratio combination (LixiLan) of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for Type 2 diabetes has been accepted for review by the FDA

* Planned submission of combination product in EU in Q1 2016 confirmed by Sanofi

* Based on a six months priority review process, a US regulatory decision is expected in Aug. 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Qb1H8E

